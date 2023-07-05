Wednesday July 5, 2023 – A mother has received heat on social media after she revealed she and her husband started beating their child before he turned one so as to establish their authority on him early in his life.

The mum with the handle @decey_blue, disclosed this while reacting to a Tweet from a twitter user who asked parents to quickly establish authority on their children early in life.

Responding, @decey_blue supported the call and stated that her two year old son is obedient now because her husband started beating him before he turned one. She said that her husband pushed for them to do all the ‘necessities’ now that he is still young.

Her comment caused a lot of outrage as many pointed that she and her husband have traumatized their son to the extent he is now Timid and not ‘obedient and lovely’ as she perceives him.