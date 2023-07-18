Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey, was left unimpressed by a follow request from Mark Zuckerberg on Threads days after slamming the brand-new social media app as a carbon copy of his own.

Taking to Twitter, Dorsey, who stepped down as the site’s chairman in 2021 – posted a screenshot of his own Threads account after the app’s surprise rollout last week.

‘Zuck requests to follow you’, a note next to the photo read.

Apparently unmoved by getting the request, the former Twitter boss wrote:

‘Too soon b.’

‘Block him jack,’ said one user – while another jokingly offered a statement meant to be read as if it were from the Meta boss.

‘Hey I made this new app and I kinda regret it – do you have any advice’ it read.

In another development, Musk, Twitter’s new owner, may have lost around $30billion on his investment in the company, after several changes and layoffs, and the introduction of the ‘kinder’ app Threads