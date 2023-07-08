Saturday, July 8, 2023 – Renowned Kikuyu singer Muigai Wa Njoroge alias Kigutha reportedly busted his first wife Njeri exchanging fluids with another man.

This was revealed by popular blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga.

Taking to her Facebook account, Martha wrote, “I have very damning details of a goat wife who was nabbed on top but if I lay facts bare, I might never sleep because of being chased by ngomis.

“Guys, the market is unclean, weeh!’’

Fans connected the dots and flooded her timeline to reveal that the goat wife being referred to in the post is Muigai Wa Njoroge’s first wife Njeri.

Rumours of Muigai’s troubled marriage started after his first wife Njeri failed to celebrate him on Father’s Day while his second wife showered him with praises.

Njeri also did not attend Muigai’s colourful birthday party that was organized by his second wife, Stacey.

Njeri recently admitted that polygamous marriage is not easy on Facebook Live.

She also revealed that she failed to attend Muigai’s birthday because she was not invited by her co-wife, hinting that their hyped polygamous marriage is on the rocks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.