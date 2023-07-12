Thursday, 12, 2023 – The headteacher of the prestigious Makini Schools is in trouble after he was accused of being incompetent.

The Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of Makini School sought legal intervention and listed some of the rogue behaviors exhibited by the headteacher, who also acts as the CEO.

He reportedly walks around with a gun in the school compound, thus scaring parents and teachers.

He is also accused of smoking in the school in the presence of students.

See the legal demand notice addressed to the Human Resource Manager by parents and teachers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.