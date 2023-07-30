Sunday, July 30, 2023 – A group of villagers in the Luyhaland ganged up against a man who reportedly subjected his wife and mother to physical abuse and taught him a lesson that he will never forget.

In a fast-trending video, the irate villagers are seen beating up the man like a burukenge as other villagers watched.

They whipped him mercilessly and questioned him why he was disrespecting his wife and mother.

One of the villagers is heard in the background saying that the rogue man had slapped his mother.

”Unapiga mama yako makofi” he is heard saying.

The man tried to beg for mercy but his plea fell on deaf ears.

After receiving the beatings, he was forced to kneel before his wife and mother and asked for forgiveness.

The video has sparked mixed reactions among Netizens.

While a section of Netizens said that the man did not deserve such brutal punishment, others hailed the villagers for taking the law into their own hands.

Watch the trending video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.