Wednesday July 5, 2023 – A video of the Interim President of Guinea, Mamady Doumbouya, taking a walk with his sons while being guided by heavily armed military men, has gone viral.

A military officer l, Doumbouya has been serving as the interim President of Guinea since 1 October 2021.

He led a coup d’état on 5 September 2021, that overthrew the previous president, Alpha Condé.

He is a member of the Guinean Special Forces Group and a former French legionnaire.

Doumbouya was filmed taking a walk with his sons on an untarred road while being guarded by the heavily armed military men.

Watch the trending video below

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleCCTV footage captures armed thugs accosting two men at gunpoint at the Sunton area, Kasarani, and robbing them clean – Wezi wanaiba mpaka shopping (Watch Video).
Next articleMALALA comes clean on who pays him for attending Cabinet meetings – Imagine many Kenyans were wrong!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply