Wednesday July 5, 2023 – A video of the Interim President of Guinea, Mamady Doumbouya, taking a walk with his sons while being guided by heavily armed military men, has gone viral.
A military officer l, Doumbouya has been serving as the interim President of Guinea since 1 October 2021.
He led a coup d’état on 5 September 2021, that overthrew the previous president, Alpha Condé.
He is a member of the Guinean Special Forces Group and a former French legionnaire.
Doumbouya was filmed taking a walk with his sons on an untarred road while being guarded by the heavily armed military men.
Watch the trending video below
