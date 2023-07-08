Saturday, July 8, 2023 – A Kenyan filmmaker went the extra mile to capture the best shots during Saba Saba demos organized by Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

He filmed protestors engaging heavily armed police officers in running battles along the streets of Nairobi.

The protesters pelted stones at the anti-riot cops and at some point, the cops were overpowered, forcing them to run for their dear lives.

Some of the protesters were carrying stones in paper bags.

The cops threw teargas to disperse the protesters but the charged protesters would grab the teargas canisters and throw them back to the officers.

The video looks like a scene from a Hollywood movie.

Watch it below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.