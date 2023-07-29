Saturday, July 29, 2023 – A city slay queen is trending after she turned up at a Nairobi club pantiless and accidentally exposed her ‘honey pot’.

The petite lady, who was wearing a skimpy pencil skirt, was filmed dancing after indulging in excessive alcohol and whoever captured the video took a shot of her watery ‘Honey Pot’.

It is common for slay queens to turn up in clubs and other social events without wearing panties.

They call themselves ‘Team Commando’.

Watch the trending video through this LINK >>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.