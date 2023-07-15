Friday, July 14, 2023 – Organizers of Miss Universe have backed transgender women competing in their competition as long as they have had gender-affirming surgery.

The world-renowned pageant bosses say ‘trans women are women, full stop.’

It comes after Rikkie Valerie Kolle, 22, won the Miss Netherlands title, and will be the second transgender woman to perform in Miss Universe.

Kolle is the first trans woman to win the Netherlands title and thanked her ‘haters’ for giving her a ‘bigger platform’ for her win.

Transgender billionaire Anne Jakrajutatip, 43, took over the Miss Universe organization from Donald Trump in October last year.

She has made many sweeping changes to the competition, eliminating the most photogenic and best swimwear prizes and pushing for women’s empowerment.

Both Miss Universe and Miss America allow transgender competitors but stipulate that they must have had gender-affirming surgery.

The Miss America contest changed the rules for their competitors for the 2024 season, saying people must identify as a ‘born female’ or have ‘fully completed sexual reassignment surgery’.

Previously the pageant had allowed anyone who simply identified as ‘a woman’ to participate.

Monroe Lace, who is openly transgender, won the Miss San Francisco title earlier this year, and will now compete in the semi-finals of the Miss California contest.

Miss Universe has allowed trans women to compete for more than a decade and recently opened up the competition to married and divorced women.

A spokeswoman for Miss Universe told DailyMail.com: ‘Miss Universe is open to all women contestants, and that includes trans women.

‘Trans women are women, full stop. We are here to celebrate women, full stop. Our policy for more than a decade requires that trans women contestants have had gender-affirming surgery and, in fact, five years ago a trans woman delegate competed on the Miss Universe Stage.‘

The Miss Universe Organization is always evolving, and we are always updating our entry rules — in the last two years we have allowed married women, divorced women, pregnant women, and women with children to join.’

Anne Jakrajutatip transitioned from male to female in her mid-30s, marking the end of 70 years of men running the pageant.

The billionaire Thai media mogul bought the rights to Miss Universe, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA for $20million. The pageant system was previously owned by former US president Donald Trump.