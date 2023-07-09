Sunday, July 9, 2023 – A Catholic priest died on the morning of Saturday, July 8, after a night of fun with his girlfriend.

The deceased father, identified as Joseph Kariuki Wanjiru, aged 43, was in charge of St. Peters Ruai Catholic church in Nairobi.

He booked a hotel in Murang’a with his 32-year-old girlfriend, who also works in the Ruai-based Catholic Church.

A police report indicates that the lovers checked into Monalisa Hotel Delview on the evening of Friday, but he started feeling unwell on the morning of Saturday, July 8.

“The priest’s girlfriend notified the hotel management that the boyfriend was dizzy and getting unconscious so that they could rush him to the hospital.

“They then rushed him to Kenol hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” a police report indicated in part.

His body was moved to Mater Hospital Mortuary Nairobi under the escort of police officers, pending autopsy. The foods and drinks that the lovers took have been taken for further analysis as investigations continue. Below are photos of the deceased priest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.