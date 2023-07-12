Thursday, July 12, 2023 – A student from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) is said to have murdered his girlfriend in cold blood last weekend.

He travelled from Juja to Meru on Saturday night and arrived early Sunday morning.

He wanted to surprise his girlfriend on her birthday but things turned tragic after he caught her having fun with another man in the hostel.

A scuffle ensued and in the process, he reportedly stabbed her multiple times.

The deceased lady, a student at KMTC, died on the spot.

