Friday July 7, 2023 – Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian “were super flirty with each other” at Michael Rubin’s annual white party last weekend, intensifying rumors they are dating.

According to the Daily Mail, a source at the party alleged the Reality tv star Kim and American football legend Brady were “seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night.”

An insider claimed the retired NFL quarterback, 45 “is exactly [Kardashian’s] type.”

Brady and Kim were photographed separately throughout the night as they partied with friends and fellow celebs.

Brady confirmed his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. He was seen chatting with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, as well as Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Ravens wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

Kardashian, who said on Twitter she took 11 shots at the party, was photographed with Rubin, 50, her good friend La La Anthony and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé.

“MICHAEL RUBIN’S WHITE PARTY What a night! Still recovering!” Kim exclaimed on Instagram.