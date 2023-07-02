Sunday July 2, 2023 – Media personality, Toke Makinwa, on Saturday, July 1, responded to some Twitter users critiquing her sculptured body.

It all started when Toke pointed that she loves how some people are invested in her body.

She advised those fans to focus on themselves as they will never be able to feel, taste or have her body, even in their dreams

‘I love how invested you all are in my body, country hard, try to focus on you, even in your dreams, you are not going to feel, taste, ride or have it so rest.” she wrote

Some Twitter users reacted to her tweets.

One of them said she is depressed and that she is using her body to serve as a distraction.

Toke wasted no time to reply him and others.

See their exchange below