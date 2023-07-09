Sunday, 09 July 2023 – A Mama Mboga was filmed boldly confronting anti-riot police officers while armed with stones during the countrywide protests held by Azimio leaders on Saba Saba to protest against the high cost of living.

She threw stones at the police officers and dared them to come closer if they were men enough.“Kujeni (come over),” she shouted as she confronted the cops with stones.

She is probably fed up with Ruto’s leadership.

President Ruto had promised to uplift the lives of ‘Mama Mbogas’ and other hustlers when he was campaigning for the presidency.

However, he seems to have forgotten about the promises.

Watch a video of the ‘Mama Mboga’ confronting the cops.



The Kenyan DAILY POST.