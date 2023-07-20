Thursday, July 20, 2023 – President Ruto was in Isiolo today where he addressed a gathering as he castigated Azimio leader Raila Odinga and his ongoing country-wide protests.

The President maintained his tough stance on the possibility of a ‘handshake’ with Mr. Odinga.

Ruto also congratulated the police for containing the protests despite reports of use of excessive force by the police that has seen over six people lose their lives.

This photo of the President at Isiolo has left tongues wagging.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.