Sunday July 2, 2023 – US Singer, Selena Gomez, took to her Instagram page today July 2, to celebrate Afrobeats singer, Rema.

In her post, Selena pointed that Rema has changed her life forever.

She mentioned that she is grateful that the singer chose her to be part of the biggest songs in the world.

Rema featured Selena in the remix of his biggest song, “Calm Down” which has had millions of views and is loved all over the world.

