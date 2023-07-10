Monday, July 10, 2023 – Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei has warned Kenyans of an impending fuel shortage. Addressing the press after a medical camp in her county, Shollei, who also serves as the National Assembly deputy speaker, noted that the High Court’s decision to suspend the implementation of the Finance Act 2023 would bring about the fuel crisis.

She faulted the High Court decision, noting that it had denied the government the much-needed revenue.

“The argument that should be made before the court is very clear.

“On a balance, is there going to be irreparable harm and damage to the economy of this country if this Finance Act 2023 is not implemented?

“Soon you will have no fuel for your cars,” she warned should the courts not lift the suspension on implementation of the Act.

Shollei further warned that the country was on the brink of defaulting on its loans should the suspension continue.

At the same time, Shollei warned that President William Ruto would be forced to make hard decisions in terms of instituting austerity measures to circumnavigate the cash crunch.

The High Court issued conservatory orders suspending the implementation of the Finance Act 2023.

While delivering the ruling, Judge Mugure Thande noted that the suspension will stay in place until a case filed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah is heard and determined.

Omtatah had filed a petition arguing that the Finance Act violated the right to equality, the right to property, and the right to a fair hearing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.