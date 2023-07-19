Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, is among Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders who are in police custody for unknown reasons. Owino was arrested on Tuesday evening at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) when he arrived from Mombasa.

Commenting on social media after his detention, Babu Owino said he had been detained at the airport shortly after landing in Nairobi from Mombasa.

“I have been detained by the DCI JKIA after I arrived from Mombasa. Currently under arrest,” Babu Owino stated.

Babu Owino and Narok County Senator Ledama Ole Kina are among Azimio leaders who have been on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) radar for reportedly financing goons to participate in the demos and destroy properties.

Ledama has not been arrested since he went into hiding in Kisumu after he got the news that DCI officers are looking for him.

