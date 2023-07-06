Thursday, July 6, 2023 – President William Ruto is set to tour Luo Nyanza on July 15 where he will hold talks with residents and leaders in the vote-rich region.

Luo Nyanza is regarded as the political bastion of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga but Ruto is set to camp there for two days to convince area residents and leaders to support his government.

The president was supposed to begin his tour on July 8th but it was postponed to July 15th due to other engagements.

On Sunday, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo confirmed that the President will visit Homa Bay County on July 15th to grace his homecoming ceremony.

Dr. Omollo further said the President will spend a night at Kisumu State Lodge where he will organise a dinner for Luo Nyanza leaders and residents.

“He will spend a night at Kisumu State Lodge where he will meet a number of guests and elected leaders,” Omollo told one of the local dailies.

