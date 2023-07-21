Friday, July 21, 2023 – Jubilee Party chairperson, Sabina Chege, has reacted to the withdrawal of former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta’s security detail.

On Monday, President William Ruto ordered the withdrawal of Mama Ngina Kenyatta’s security, accusing her of financing the ongoing Azimio One Kenya Alliance demonstrations.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Friday morning, Sabina, who is also nominated Jubilee Party Member of Parliament, said it is unfortunate for Ruto to withdraw the security of an elderly woman like Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

The lawmaker warned that nobody would want to see their mother getting humiliated in their old age, even President William Ruto himself.

“It is a very unfortunate incident that the government decided to humiliate that elderly woman of high repute.

“Not even President Ruto would want to see his mother getting humiliated during her old age,” Sabina stated.

She urged President William Ruto to retract the decision and reinstate Mama Ngina’s security.

“The move was wrong and I personally condemn it and humbly ask President William Ruto to retract the decision.

“That’s why we as Jubilee want to disassociate ourselves from all coalitions and stand as an independent party to call out such actions.

“We could now already, as Jubilee Party, have written a formal response on that Mama Ngina matter but unfortunately we have an ongoing case in court barring us to take our duties in the party,” Sabina said.

