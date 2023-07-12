Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has castigated Raila Odinga’s goons for destroying the Nairobi Expressway barriers at Mlolongo toll station in Machakos County during the Azimio protests.

In a statement, Ichung’wah called on the protestors to stop destroying property while terming it madness.

The Kikuyu MP asked the media not to blame the police if they disperse the protestors from the road.

“This madness by all means must stop. Is this a peaceful protest/procession? And the Media will blame the police for dispersing “peaceful demonstrators”,” Ichung’wah stated.

Mojo Expressway, the company that is managing the expressway has temporarily closed the road and advised motorists to seek alternative entry and exit routes.

“We regret to inform you that a section of the Nairobi Expressway toll services has been temporarily halted at Mlolongo, Syokimau and SGR Toll Stations due to the ongoing demonstrations.

“Efforts are underway to restore normalcy to the road,” Mojo Expressway said in a statement.

“For your safety, we urge all motorists plying the Westlands-Mlolongo route to exit from JKIA, and Mlolongo-Westlands bound motorists may safely join the road from JKIA Toll Station,” the company added.

Mojo Expressway further asked Kenyans to contact the company in case of an accident or any incident on the road.

“In case of an incident or accident, call the 24/7 rescue hotline on 0111 039888,” the company advised.

