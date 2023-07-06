Thursday, July 6, 2023 – Former Mandera Senator Billow Kerrow is a frustrated man.

This is after he received an electricity bill from KPLC that almost made him collapse.

Kerrow expressed his frustrations while exposing a Ksh5.6 million electricity bill sent to what he termed as a small commercial business.

Kerrow lamented that the electricity bill included fuel energy cost, a forex adjustment, and an inflation levy as components of the total monthly price list.

“Electricity bill for a small commercial firm in Kenya. Fuel energy cost, forex adjustment & inflation levy account for Ksh2.5M out of the total amount of Ksh5.6M, which is 45 per cent of this KPLC invoice.”

“This is an unacceptable ratio. They can’t be 45 per cent of the total cost,” Kerrow complained.

In the invoice the Senator shared, a maximum authorised load for Kerrow’s business was 650 kVA which the premises reportedly consumed during the month in review.

In total, Kenya Power asked the business to pay a total of Ksh5,647,952.00 monthly bill, failure to which their power supply will be disconnected.

The cost of electricity in Kenya varies depending on the amount of electricity consumed, the type of customer, and the location.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.