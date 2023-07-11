Tuesday, July 11, 2023 – Uhuru Kenyatta’s former personal assistant and nephew, Jomo Gecaga, has denied being a deadbeat father after his baby mama Anne Kiguta took him to court over child support and accused her of making extremely unreasonable and unrealistic demands to fund an untenable lifestyle.

Gecaga told the court that he has been taking care of the kids and pleaded with the court to intervene, stating that the Sh2.7 million maintenance demanded by Kiguta is way too above what he currently earns.

Gecaga stated that he neither owns any company nor is he a director.

He said he will continue providing for his kids within his means.

He further said that it is unfair for Anne Kiguta to associate him with wealth while he has nothing but his salary as a government official.

“I have been blessed with five children, who include, the twins born by the plaintiff, and three other children for whom I have parental responsibility.

“I confirm that I take care and provide for my five children to the best of my ability and within my means,” he said.

“The plaintiff seems to be under the mistaken impression, that because I am related to the family of the former presidents of Kenya, the said family’s alleged wealth belongs to me and that I have access to it and to endless resources, and she has made extremely unreasonable and unrealistic demands, to fund an untenable lifestyle,” argued Gechaga.

Gecaga claims Kiguta is financially stable and capable to provide for the children as well.

Therefore, he also wants the court to direct that the maintenance of the children be jointly and equally catered for by both parents.

