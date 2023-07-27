Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga has said he will not accept to have a dialogue with President William Ruto without a mediator.

Since Raila Odinga urged Kenyans to take to the streets in March, his Azimio alliance has held nine days of protests against the government, with the demonstrations sometimes spiraling into looting and deadly clashes with police.

The unrest has sparked alarm among Kenyans and the international community, which has urged the two sides to negotiate an end to the crisis.

Late Tuesday, Ruto expressed his willingness to meet Odinga in a social media post addressing the opposition leader.

“As you have always known, I am available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience,” Ruto posted on his official Twitter page.

However, Raila Odinga, who spoke on Wednesday, said he would not meet Ruto unless a third-party mediator was present.

“He is not somebody you can trust; he keeps changing words. That is why I insist they must be a mediator between us,”

“I am ready to talk if there is a mediator between us,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.