Thursday, July 20, 2023 – President William Ruto has urged the opposition to continue demonstrating and vowed that there will be no handshake between him and Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Wednesday in Kericho County amid the ongoing Azimio One Kenya Coalition-led countrywide protests, the president reaffirmed his earlier stance that there could only be constructive talks on how to forge the country forward and no room for the infamous ‘Handshake’ with the Opposition.

Ruto clarified that the Kenya Kwanza regime has no problem engaging with their rivals in a bid to end the ongoing tiff that has occasioned deadly and destructive demonstrations.

“We don’t have a problem with speaking with anyone so long as tunaongea mambo ya wananchi.

“Mambo ya kugawanya mamlaka wananchi wanaongea siku ya kura.

“Now, we are planning how to create jobs for the youth and how the country will go forward,” he said.

“I want us to agree that in Kenya we don’t want chaos…hatutaki vita hatutaki kuharibu mali na vifaa vya serikali.”

According to President Ruto, the government has been willing to have an audience with the Azimio outfit but the latter violated the bipartisan talks by walking away.

He hence urges the Odinga-led faction to find amicable ways to address their concerns.

“We want to be a nation that respects democracy…Democracy is decided by votes and kwa vujo au kwa vita…inaamuliwa kwa kura,” he said.

“Kama mko na matatizo, tafadhali, kuna njia ya kisheria ya kuendelea…Tulikubaliana na wao tuongee wakaacha mambo ya kuongea wakaenda kufanya vita.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST