Saturday, July 15, 2023 – President William Ruto has assured the country peace and tranquility next week after Raila Odinga escalated the demos from one day to three days.

Speaking in Naivasha, Nakuru County, yesterday, Ruto vowed never to allow Azimio demos to happen again in the country.

According to Ruto, the planned Azimio protests scheduled for next week will not take place.

“There will be no more demonstrations in this country. I want to tell Raila Odinga, mimi niko na wewe macho kwa macho, tutakutana,” Ruto declared.

The Head of State vowed to deal with Raila and his financier Uhuru Kenyatta head-on if they go for the anti-government demonstrations again.

Ruto urged Raila to wait for the 2027 general election if he wants to have power.

“I want to tell him that if it’s protesting, we will meet because you cannot use extrajudicial and extraconstitutional means to look for power in Kenya.

“There is a constitution, the people of Kenya went to an election and they elected a government.

“If you want power, wait for 2027 and I will beat you again,” Ruto added.

His remarks come hours after the Azimio announced it will be holding three-day anti-government protests starting from next week Wednesday. Azimio in a statement said the decision was arrived at following requests from all sectors across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST