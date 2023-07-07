Friday, July 7, 2023 – Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has mocked the Judiciary for suspending the draconian Finance Act 2023, saying the court can have its say but they can never revoke the Act.

In a statement, Khalwale said that the Parliament is the only organ that has the authority to make laws and that prosecution of the judiciary is futile.

“The only organ of the constitution that has the power to make decisions that assume the force of law is Parliament. The courts can say what they said but they can never repeal the Finance Act,2023” he said.

He added that even though the court suspended the implementation of the Act, taxes are still being paid contrary to President William Ruto’s lawyers that the government is in crisis as a result of the suspension of the Finance Act.

He said the implementation, although painful for many Kenyans, is essential to boost the country’s future economy.

“There is no crisis in the country, taxes are still being collected because whatever the court said cannot be assumed to have repealed the existing act, so life goes on.”

“The mark of leadership is taking a step forward to break new ground. If you can’t do that, you can’t claim leadership,” he added.

The High Court on Wednesday extended conservatory orders suspending the coming into force of the Finance Act 2023 to Monday.

During the virtual appearance, Prof Githu Muigai, former Attorney General appearing for the State, challenged the petition saying it risked plunging the country into a financial crisis.

He argued that granting orders sought by Senator Okiya Omtatah and six other activists would in fact trigger a constitutional crisis.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.