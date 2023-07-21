Friday, July 21, 2023 – Former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter has mocked President William Ruto, saying he is losing popularity at an alarming rate.

This is after a section of Rift Valley politicians walked out on him in protests, citing harassment from his security detail.

In a statement, the outspoken former lawmaker said the Kenya Kwanza administration was becoming unpopular at an alarming rate.

He blamed Ruto’s dictatorial leadership style as the reason many Kenyans hate him now.

According to Keter, the move by a section of Kericho County Assembly Members (MCAs) to walk out on the president shows all was not well.

“Ruto goes to Kericho County (Rift Valley) to open a Kibaki regime water project, Kericho MCAs walked out in protest.

“This wheelbarrow administration is becoming very unpopular at an alarming rate.

“All trees are slippery on the day the monkey is destined to die,” said Keter.

The head of state was in the county to officially commission the KSh 1.2 billion Kimugu Water Project, which will benefit 200,000 households.

But before his arrival, a section of Kericho MCAs staged a protest by walking out of the event, citing harassment by his security team.

“Tukisimama hapa tunafukuzwa kama al-Shabaab. Sasa imekuwaje tukakuwa security threat?” said the MCAs as they left the event in a huff. (If we stand here we are sent away like al-Shaabab terrorists. Now how come we are being labelled as a security threat?)” they posed.

According to a video clip shared online, the ward reps said they were going back to the county assembly.

“Tunatoka hapa tunarudi assembly. (We are going back to the county assembly,)” the MCAs added as they left the event shortly before Ruto’s arrival.

The Kenyan DAILY POST