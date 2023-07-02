Sunday July 2, 2023 – Anita Brown has again defended herself after her nude videos and photos popped up on the internet shortly after she accused Davido of impregnating her.

The American woman who had earlier promised to get American work visas for Davido’s baby mamas, stated that those mocking her over the adult content she shared on the internet years ago, should know that the singer licked the coochie and ass they are seeing on the internet.

Anita Brown also accused foreign men of taking advantage of their women, adding that they won’t be cheating if they are married to American women.

She also alleged that Davido tries to convince every woman he sleeps with, to get an abortion.

Anita also alleged that Davido’s wife, Chioma got several abortions before they had their son, Ifeanyi. See her tweets below