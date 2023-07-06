Thursday, 06 July 2023 – A detective involved in investigating the murder of former Treasury official Tom Osinde has revealed how his ruthless killers cut short his life in a gruesome manner.

According to the detective, Osinde’s killers used a sharp object to slash his head.

After committing the heinous act, they wrapped the head in a polythene bag.

The killers used the backdoor to remove his body.

They avoided using the main gate because it was guarded by one of the workers.

The detective revealed that the murder was properly planned and executed.

His body was transported from his house using his Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 vehicle.

Julius Mogoi, the prime suspect in the murder, has confessed to the murder and revealed that he was hired to kill Osinde.

However, he has not given any further details about the people who hired him and his accomplices.

Detectives believe that Osinde was murdered by more than one killer.

They are pursuing other suspects believed to have been involved in the murder.

Already, one of Mogoi’s friends is in custody as investigations continue.

He is believed to be the ‘mystery’ man who visited Osinde’s posh home on the fateful day he was murdered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.