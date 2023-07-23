Sunday, July 23, 2023 – Renowned second liberation hero and Siaya County Governor, James Orengo, has blasted President William Ruto for taking Kenya back into the police state, where voices of dissent are crippled.

In a social media post on Sunday, Orengo, who is among the heroes who fought for the repeal of section 2 of the older constitution that saw the birth of multipartyism in the 1990s, stated that it is very unfortunate that Ruto has turned the country into a police state where he is ordering the arrest of those who are against his dictatorial government.

However, Orengo urged patriotic Kenyans to keep fighting and assured them that they will triumph against the dictatorship.

“State terror. The police state is back. But the struggle continues.

“If you are going through hell, keep going (WSC),” Orengo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST