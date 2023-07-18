Tuesday, 18 July 2023 – Ruiru Member of Parliament Simon King’ara was humiliated by his constituents after he condemned the weekly protests organized by Azimio leader Raila Odinga while drumming up support for Ruto and Gachagua.

The UDA-affiliated MP had been invited to a music concert in Ruiru Stadium on Saturday, where he tried to attack Azimio leader Raila Odinga for organizing protests against the high cost of living.

The MP was left with an egg on his face after his constituents booed him, forcing him to cut short his speech.

He tried to plead with the constituents to continue drumming up support for Ruto and Gachagua but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.