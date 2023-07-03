Monday, 03 July 2023 – Rachel Kanini and her Nigerian boyfriend, Olujobi Gbenga, were tortured by their killers after being abducted before being brutally murdered.

According to the police, the deceased lovers were well-known to their killers.

The two were tied from behind, tortured and beaten with a blunt object before being burnt to death.

Kanini’s boyfriend’s car was later burnt to ashes to hide any evidence.

“ It seems they were killed by people who knew them very well and their killers made sure that no trace was left behind to link them to the killing,” a source revealed.

So far, no one, even their friends, knows what the slain couple did for a living.

However, they lived fancy lifestyles, which they openly displayed on social media.

Police sources say that it was difficult at the moment to ascertain what could have been the motive of the killing.

