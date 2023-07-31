Monday, July 31, 2023 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is thankful to God for saving his life after he almost swallowed a copper wire.

Sonko went to a hotel over the weekend and as he was enjoying his sumptuous meal, he found a copper wire in the food.

He called the manager of the hotel and demanded to know whether whoever put the wire in the food did it intentionally or it was by mistake.

“Mbona mnaniekea wire kwa food,” Sonko was heard asking as he recorded the video.

He went ahead and shared the video on his Tiktok account and captioned it,

“Thank you Lord for being faithful. Devil is a liar,”.

The video sparked mixed reactions among his fans, with most people cautioning him to be careful.

Watch the video.

