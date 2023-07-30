Sunday, July 30, 2023 – Kileleshwa ward MCA, Robert Alai has spoken about the planned talks between Azimio One Kenya Alliance and Kenya Kwanza Alliance to end the political crisis in the country.

On Saturday, according to Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, the two sides agreed to dialogue on five key items, among them the reconstitution of IEBC; implementation of two-thirds gender rule, entrenchment of constituency development fund, establishment and entrenchment of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and embedment of the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Reacting to the planned talks, Alai termed the talks as a joke, since there is no issue of the high cost of living.

The MCA said if the high cost of living is not part of the bi-partisan talks, then he will move to join efforts with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino to form a similar initiative, but only more serious.

“If the cost of living isn’t part of the negotiations, me and Babu Owino will demand that we have a parallel initiative which is away from this kalongolongo,” Alai said.

