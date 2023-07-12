Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Tennis star, Naomi Osaka is officially a mom.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion, 25, and rapper boyfriend Cordae have reportedly welcomed a baby girl in Los Angeles.

“They are doing well,” the source told PEOPLE of Osaka and her newborn daughter.

This is the first baby for Osaka and Cordae.

The pair announced they were expecting their first back in January.

In June, the pro tennis player revealed that she was expecting a baby girl at a princess-themed baby shower.