Friday, July 14, 2023 – Former Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffith has been arrested for attacking a family member.

The 35-year-old former reality star was booked by police at the Clark County Jail on a charge of battery by strangulation, according to TMZ.

He was arrested at the home he has been staying in relation to a domestic altercation.

Police were reportedly called to the home around 9:15 p.m. and arrested Griffith for allegedly attacking a ‘family member.’

This is just the latest run-in with the law for Griffith, after he was arrested in Florida on domestic violence charges in February.

Griffith’s latest arrest appears to be for a similar crime to the one he was alleged to have committed in February of this year.

At the time, he was arrested in Delray Beach, Florida, in the early morning hours of February 24. He was charged with ‘domestic battery by strangulation,’ according to booking documents obtained by Us Weekly, though his alleged victim was not revealed.

The outlet did note that Griffith had married May Oyola in 2022, though they were said to be having marriage issues, and it is unclear if the two were still together at the time.

Griffith is best known for his whirlwind romance with Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans.

He was featured on the popular MTV reality show from 2013 to 2015.

He and Jenelle got engaged in January of 2015, but they split just two months later when he was arrested for domestic violence. The formerly engaged couple share a son named Kaiser, the second child for both of them.