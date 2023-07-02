Sunday July 2, 2023 – A 39-year-old Cameroonian teacher, Kwoyela Derick, who was rejected by women due to his height, has shared loved up photos with his wife, Kahboh Patience.

The couple had their traditional and civil wedding in Bali Nyonga, on Friday April 7, 2023.

The church wedding was held in Bamenda, North West Region on Saturday, April 8.

The couple shared photos of themselves kissing at a restaurant in Douala on Thursday, June 29.