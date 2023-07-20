Thursday, July 20, 2023 – Kericho residents were yesterday treated to a rude shock as several Members of the Kericho County Assembly walked out of a President William Ruto event decrying harassment from his security detail.

The lawmakers, who were dressed in suits and one in a yellow tie, had gathered within the county where the Head of State was scheduled to launch the Kimugu Water Project.

According to a video clip, more than 10 MCAs are seen telling Police officers that they were not impressed by the treatment accorded to them.

“We are going to the assembly,” declared one of the lawmakers whose colleagues engaged the authorities in the local dialect.

After the exchange, the 1-minute clip captured the leaders walking towards the county assembly leaving a field full of onlookers.

The project located in the Duka Moja area was constructed at a cost of Ksh1.3 billion and includes a 13-kilometer pipeline.

It is expected to supply water to over 200,000 households in the Kericho sub-counties of Belgut, Kipkelion East and Ainamoi.

The project constructed under the partnership between the County Government and the National Government will pump over 13 million litres of piped water every day to its beneficiaries.

The walkout came months after the Head of State, in January 2023, was forced to intervene and quell chaos within the Assembly over UDA leadership wrangles.

In mid-January, chaos was witnessed at the assembly after two factions within the party failed to agree on the house leadership, forcing Ruto to step in.

The Kenyan DAILY POST