Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – A group of young men suspected to be criminals risk being raided by undercover cops deployed to fight crime in Nairobi’s Eastlands area after they exposed their hideout through a Tiktok video.

The suspected thugs hide at a secluded place called ‘Embaica’ in Pipeline, where they smoke bhang and plan criminal activities.

No strangers are allowed to get into the dangerous territory.

The video comes at a time when the level of crime has increased in Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

Criminal groups have been unleashing terror on innocent Kenyans in different areas in Eastlands.

Most of the gang members are jobless youth aged between 19-25.

Watch a video of the suspected thugs snitching on themselves.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.