Monday, July 10, 2023 – Hawaiian surfing legend, Mikala Jones has died after suffering a fatal injury out on the waves in Indonesia.

Jones, 44, was surfing off the coast of the Mentawai Islands in Indonesia when he reportedly severed a femoral artery and led to a fatal loss of blood.

Details on what led up to his death are still unclear but the surfing world quickly put out tributes for Jones and his family.

Jones’ daughter, Isabella, wrote a touching tribute to her father, sharing several photos from her childhood. “i’m in so much disbelief right now, this doesn’t feel real. I love you so much dad and I wish I could give you one last hug,” she wrote.

“I wish I could tell you again how much I love you and thank you for being the best dad. I wish you were still here with us, you weren’t supposed to leave yet. This is too soon.”

Jones was also remembered as a “one of a kind” surfer by three-time surfing world champion Mick Fanning, who highlighted Jones’ unique qualities of being “funny, mellow, an explorer, a pioneer but most of all a loving husband and father.”