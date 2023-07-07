Friday, July 7, 2023 – First-year students will now have to pay school fees all by themselves after President William Ruto denied them HELB loans.

The 2022/2023 students who had applied for HELB loans to help them through their studies were dealt a blow after a change in their application status.

The affected students complained after their application status was suddenly changed from verification to allocation.

HELB, in a statement, noted that due to financial difficulties experienced by the institution, they were unable to make the disbursement to all students for the 2022/2023 financial year.

“We regret that your Financial Year 2022/23 application will not be funded due to budgetary constraints. Apply for the 2023/24 subsequent application once we open,” read the statement in part.

“We received applications from students who missed out. Everything was verified but unfortunately, due to financial constraints, we were unable to help them.”

“As soon as we open the application, they do not have to apply afresh. They will apply as subsequent applicants,” he explained, noting that the board will provide the applicants with a USSD code to facilitate their mobile applications,” HELB added.

The HELB official explained that continuing students had nothing to worry about because they will receive their disbursement on time.

“We financed almost 100 per cent of continuing students since we had to prioritise the lot. We reasoned that the students were already in session and therefore largely depended on the loan,” he explained.

