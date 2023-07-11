Monday, July 10, 2023 – Entertainment consultant, Bizzle Osikoya, has appealed to men to stop using their penis to block other people’s visas.

Osikoya made the appeal while reacting to reports claiming that single men have been “banned” from entering certain countries for allegedly impregnating their women.

Bizzle wrote

‘Single Nigerian Men are not allowed in Maldives anymore, they claim Nigerian men are impregnating their women. Nawa o!!!, Kenya police arresting Nigerian men for nothing, their wives claim it’s because they are married to Kenyan women and they spoil them. Nigerian Men stop using your Penis to block other people’s Visa.”