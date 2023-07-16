Sunday, July 16, 2023 – Thirdway Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot has told off President William Ruto against threatening former President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying he is not to blame for the protests.

Aukot told Ruto that the Kenyan youth are protesting against his lies and not because they have been financially mobilized to rebel against him.

According to Aukot, Ruto equally sabotaged Uhuru’s development plan when serving under him.

“President William Ruto, wachana na vitisho. Let me tell you this: This is a shocking statement from you.

“You rebelled against former president Uhuru and radicalised Kenya’s youth as hustlers against the fake dynasties for 5 years with lies.

“Now they are protesting against your lies and unfulfilled promises, and you are blaming Uhuru. Terrible,” he tweeted on Saturday.

The comments by Aukot come a day after Ruto warned Uhuru that he will face the music in the event he keeps funding Raila, claims he did not prove.

“Na mimi nataka nimwambie rafiki yangu Uhuru hata wewe achana na huyu mzee.

“Wacha kumpea pesa ya kununua watu ya mugiki wachome Nairobi, ” he said.

“Usipowachana na yeye hata wewe tutakusafirisha na huyo kitendawili wako.”

Ruto said they had supported Uhuru when he was president, wondering why he was supporting the destruction of public property and vandalism in Nairobi.

