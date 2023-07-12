Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Ekuru Aukot has lashed out at President William Ruto and his administration for distancing themselves from the failures of Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

Taking to his Twitter, Aukot called out the current regime, saying a majority of them were part and parcel of Uhuru’s team led by President Ruto who was then his deputy.

He noted that the current regime lacks a plan to transform the country despite having promised during the campaigns.

“Kenya Kwanza did not have a plan at all. They are now pretending to be newcomers to the government.

“President Ruto was the Deputy President for 10 years. You cannot carry yourself as if you don’t know what is wrong in the country,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

Aukot had declared a bid to run for the presidency in the 2022 elections but was blocked for failing to meet the requirements.

He opted to back President Ruto for the top seat but has lately been criticising him.

However, he defended himself saying voting for Ruto does not block him from castigating him when he goes wrong.

“At election time, every Kenyan must make a decision. I do not regret that I voted for William Ruto but that does not mean I cannot criticize him. We want leaders to be held accountable,” Aukot stated.

“When he continues not to implement the things that he had promised to do I cannot keep quiet about it. It is being responsible,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST