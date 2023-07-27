Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has broken his silence after President William Ruto extended an olive branch to him to hold talks.

Speaking during an interview with Al Jazeera yesterday, Raila said Ruto is not sincere with the talks.

According to Raila, Ruto should have contacted him using his telephone number instead of using social media.

“The President is not really serious. If he wanted to meet me, he would not have invited me through social media. He knows my address he knows my telephone number and everything.

“He is basically just playing games. That is like a public relations exercise,” said Raila.

Ruto on Tuesday evening announced he is open for talks with Odinga once he jets back from Tanzania where he will be attending a human capital meeting.

“My friend Raila Odinga, I am off to Tanzania for a human capital meeting to harmonise the expansion of employment opportunities in our continent.

“I am back tomorrow evening, and as you have always known, am available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience,” he tweeted.

This came after the Opposition leader accused President Ruto of blocking Tanzania President Samia Suluhu’s attempts to reconcile them.

“Two weeks ago, Mama Suluhu Samia came to Nairobi to try and mediate but she was kept waiting for two days and went back,” Raila claimed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST