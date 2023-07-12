Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah has slammed and chided Azimio Leader Raila Odinga after he walked to a matatu stage and took a public service vehicle to Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

Venting yesterday, Malalah stated that the Azimio leader was doing a circus to hoodwink Kenyans.

He wondered why Raila was surrounded by his security detail and followed by his motorcade.

He questioned which workstation the former prime minister was reporting to.

“Another Normal sarakasi to hoodwink people. Which Kenyan walks to work surrounded by well-trained officers and government-fuelled vehicles following and waiting for him?

And which workstation was Raila Odinga and Azimio reporting to?” he posed.

Raila on Monday ditched his high-end vehicles and took a matatu to Nairobi CBD.

Speaking while engaging Kenyans at Nairobi CBD, the ODM leader stated that he wanted to feel like ordinary Kenyans who board Matatu on a daily basis,

“Today, we decided to experience what ordinary citizens feel every day. I left home and walked to the matatu stop, where I bought a newspaper.

“I then boarded a matatu from the Ngong area and came here,” said Raila.

He went on to say that during the ride, Kenyans told him that the cost of basic commodities had gone up and they are tired.

“They told me that they pay one hundred and fifty shillings every day from Ngong to town and one hundred and fifty shillings to go back.

“They also told me that a packet of maize flour is retailing at two hundred and fifty shillings, sugar is nearly five hundred shillings, and the price of cooking oil and rent has gone up.

They are tired,” Raila said.

