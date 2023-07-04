Tuesday July 4, 2023 – Former England and Liverpool player, Steven Gerrard, has been appointed as the new manager of Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.

Gerrard was confirmed on Monday, July 3 as the new manager of the Saudi Pro League club.

The club confirmed the appointment in a post on its official Twitter handle, @Ettifaq_EN.

The post reads: “Where legends are found, We’re thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach.”

Another post by the club stated that Gerrard is no stranger to silverware, adding that he is a legend who “brings a glorious history and exciting future to Ettifaq.”

Gerrard started his managerial career as a Youth coach at his former club side, Liverpool FC.

He later went on to win the Scottish Premier League for Rangers; his first trophy as a manager.

The Liverpool legend aged 43, also had a stint at Aston Villa before he was sacked, after securing only two wins in the club’s first 12 league matches.