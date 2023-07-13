Thursday, July 13, 2023 – The stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding, who perished in the OceanGate submersible implosion, has come under heavy criticism for making distasteful comments in the wake of the tragedy – including complaining about not being able to “get laid” despite his expected inheritance.

The young man, ​​Brian Szasz recently reactivated his Twitter account after going silent following a backlash from Twitter users for flirting with a nearly naked erotic model while rescuers were still searching for the doomed vessel of his stepdad.

But he has entered another renewed controversy for his insensitive comments again.

“With millions to spare, I still can’t get laid,” the brash 37-year-old audio engineer said in a since-deleted tweet

“With all this cash I just want a girl to hangout with please!” Szasz added.

Szasz will reportedly have to share the inheritance with his sister Lauren and his two stepbrothers, as well as his mom’s two sons with Harding, Rory, 18, and Giles, 15.

Someone criticized him saying anything more than $0 is too much” of an inheritance to which Szasz responded that the inheritance that he is set to receive is “more than you’ll make in a lifetime,” according to the Daily Mail.

On Wednesday, July 12 he continued tweeting defiantly despite criticism.

“I’ve honestly never been bothered by mean people on twitter,” he wrote. “I’m originally from New Jersey, we have thick skin. We’re a different breed! New Jersey strong!”

In another tweet, he said;

“Quit asking me for money unless you’re a beautiful woman, trans women too! An OF model. Or a black dude trying to go to college.

“F— it I’m keeping my money!” he added . “The purpose of my tweets is to give you all a moment of laughter in your stressful day.”

On June 21, three days after the Titan disappeared and a massive search was underway, Szasz retweeted an image of Only Fans girl flashing her booty in a thong with the caption, “can i sit on u.”

“Yes please!” he responded.

The post came shortly after he asked followers to “please keep my family in your prayers.”

In addition to Harding, 58, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, 61, French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, prominent Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Sulaiman Dawood, all died in the disaster.