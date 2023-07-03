Monday, July 3, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has declared the resumption of protests against President William Ruto’s administration on Saba Saba Day this Friday.

Speaking at the homecoming ceremony of the newly elected Luo Council of Elders chairman in Kisumu on Sunday, Raila asked Kenyans to turn up in large numbers on Friday, to demonstrate their disapproval of what he said was a takeover of Parliament by the Executive.

Raila described the Finance Act of 2023 as oppressive and would only hurt Kenyans by raising the cost of living.

“All the members of Parliament that you voted for have been compromised. They no longer listen to whatever the mwananchi has to say. They are dancing to the tune of President Ruto. The government looks like it wants to impose these taxes on us by force and that is why we say no taxation without representation,” he said.

“I want you to take care of those leaders down here, I will be dealing with the leadership at the top, please listen to me, on the 7th this Friday I want all of you to come out,” Baba pleaded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.